Next Article
Former IPS officer's wife scammed out of ₹2.58 crore in Hyderabad
India
Even those you'd least expect can fall for online scams—like the wife of a former IPS officer in Hyderabad, who lost a staggering ₹2.58 crore after being convinced to invest through a stock market trading application after being contacted by scammers via WhatsApp.
She transferred money over 10 days, saw no returns, and turned to the police for help.
Online scams on the rise—and getting trickier
Hyderabad police are now investigating, but this isn't an isolated case.
Scammers are using everything from WhatsApp to video calls to target people, making these crimes harder to spot and stop.
In September 2025, another local was swindled out of ₹26 lakh by fraudsters pretending to be officials—so it's a good reminder for all of us to stay alert online.