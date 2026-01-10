Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project gets pricier and slower

The full route is now expected to be ready by December 2029. If you're curious about early progress, the Surat-Bilimora stretch might open in August 2027.

Where does it stand today?

So far, about 55% of the physical work is done and nearly 70% of the budget has been spent—over ₹85,800 crore already gone.

Despite hurdles, this project aims to cut travel time between two major cities and bring Japanese-style high-speed trains to India for the first time.