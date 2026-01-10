Next Article
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project gets pricier and slower
India
India's first bullet train, connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad, just got a big price bump—now estimated at ₹1.98 lakh crore, up 83% from the original plan.
Delays of over four years have pushed costs up, mostly due to tough land acquisition, slow approvals, and tricky construction like tunnels and bridges.
What's the new timeline?
The full route is now expected to be ready by December 2029.
If you're curious about early progress, the Surat-Bilimora stretch might open in August 2027.
Where does it stand today?
So far, about 55% of the physical work is done and nearly 70% of the budget has been spent—over ₹85,800 crore already gone.
Despite hurdles, this project aims to cut travel time between two major cities and bring Japanese-style high-speed trains to India for the first time.