Odisha: Small plane's emergency landing injures 6, but all survive

The flight left Bhubaneswar at 12:27pm and was almost at Rourkela when things went wrong. The pilots quickly declared an emergency and landed in an open field—a decision that, according to officials, helped avert a major tragedy. Everyone was rushed to local hospitals; most are stable and under observation.

What's next?

India's aviation authority (DGCA) is investigating what went wrong.

Odisha's government has promised full support for those affected and is making sure the crew and passengers get whatever help they need.

This incident really shows how quick thinking from pilots—and fast action from responders—can make all the difference in tough situations like this.