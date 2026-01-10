Next Article
Drunk driver crashes car into Bengaluru restaurant, biker hurt
India
Late Thursday night in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, a 42-year-old man driving under the influence lost control of his Skoda, jumped a road divider, and crashed into the wall of Barbeque Nation.
Diners standing outside had a close call but weren't hurt.
The car struck a biker, Jabir Ahmed, who was hospitalized with minor injuries; the driver also had minor injuries.
Police response and next steps
Police have booked the driver for drunk and rash driving.
They are reviewing CCTV footage to figure out exactly what happened and are awaiting the driver's recovery before taking his formal statement.
The investigation is ongoing.