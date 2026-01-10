Drunk driver crashes car into Bengaluru restaurant, biker hurt India Jan 10, 2026

Late Thursday night in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, a 42-year-old man driving under the influence lost control of his Skoda, jumped a road divider, and crashed into the wall of Barbeque Nation.

Diners standing outside had a close call but weren't hurt.

The car struck a biker, Jabir Ahmed, who was hospitalized with minor injuries; the driver also had minor injuries.