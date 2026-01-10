Next Article
Delhi extends school holidays till January 15 due to cold wave
India
Delhi schools are keeping students from nursery to class 8 at home a bit longer—winter break is now extended till January 15, 2026.
The city's been hit with some serious cold and thick fog, so this move is all about keeping younger kids safe and warm.
What about older students?
If you're in grades 9-12, classes are still on campus since board exams are coming up.
Schools have been asked to keep online lessons going for everyone else, just so learning doesn't stop.
Regular classes for all are set to restart on January 16, but with the weather acting up, parents should watch out for updates—plans might still change!