Mumbai gets a public holiday for civic polls on January 15

Private companies included—Everyone gets time to vote

Private sector workplaces like IT firms and factories are also covered.

If they can't shut for the whole day, employees must get at least two to three hours off to cast their vote.

Spot any workplace not following the rule? You can report it at 91-22-31533187.

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani is encouraging everyone to show up and vote—the counting happens on January 16, so your voice really counts!