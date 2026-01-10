Mumbai: Domestic worker kills friend during argument at home
In Santacruz (West), Mumbai, a long-standing friendship ended in tragedy when Kamala Kamble, 35, allegedly stabbed her friend Reshma Dhone, 37, after an argument at Kamble's house.
Both women worked as domestic helpers and had known each other for over 10 years, but tensions from an earlier dispute boiled over while they were together at Kamble's house having a party.
In the heat of the moment, Kamble reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Dhone in the chest.
Police respond quickly; investigation ongoing
Neighbors rushed to call police after hearing screams. Officers arrived fast and took Dhone to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.
Based on a complaint from Dhone's son, police arrested Kamble at the scene under murder charges.
She's now in police custody until January 22 while investigators collect evidence and record witness statements.