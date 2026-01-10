Mumbai: Domestic worker kills friend during argument at home India Jan 10, 2026

In Santacruz (West), Mumbai, a long-standing friendship ended in tragedy when Kamala Kamble, 35, allegedly stabbed her friend Reshma Dhone, 37, after an argument at Kamble's house.

Both women worked as domestic helpers and had known each other for over 10 years, but tensions from an earlier dispute boiled over while they were together at Kamble's house having a party.

In the heat of the moment, Kamble reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed Dhone in the chest.