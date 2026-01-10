JEE Main 2026: What you need to know about cutoffs and percentiles
JEE Main 2026 uses a percentile system to decide who gets to take the JEE Advanced exam.
Your raw score is converted into a percentile, making things fair across different shifts and paper difficulties.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) sets category-wise cutoff percentiles that you'll need to qualify.
What scores should you aim for?
If you're in the General category, target a percentile of 94-95 (about 90-100 marks).
OBC-NCL and EWS students usually need around 88-92 percentile (80-95 marks).
For SC, the range is 70-80 percentile (65-80 marks), while ST candidates should aim for 65-75 percentile (60-75 marks).
Why accuracy matters more than chasing fixed marks
Because everything depends on your percentile, it's smarter to work on accuracy in all sections instead of stressing over a specific mark.
Focus on understanding concepts and regular practice—this will help boost both your speed and your chances of qualifying.