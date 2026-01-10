Kerala CM defends Malayalam language bill amid Karnataka's concerns India Jan 10, 2026

Kerala just passed the Malayalam Language Bill 2025, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is standing by it despite some pushback from Karnataka.

The bill includes provisions to ensure inclusion of Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada speakers.

It lets people use their own languages for official work and makes sure students who don't speak Malayalam aren't forced to take it in exams.