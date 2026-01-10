Next Article
Kerala CM defends Malayalam language bill amid Karnataka's concerns
Kerala just passed the Malayalam Language Bill 2025, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is standing by it despite some pushback from Karnataka.
The bill includes provisions to ensure inclusion of Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada speakers.
It lets people use their own languages for official work and makes sure students who don't speak Malayalam aren't forced to take it in exams.
Protecting diversity and rights
Vijayan made it clear that Kerala is playing by the rules of the Constitution and the Official Languages Act.
He emphasized that this bill doesn't mess with anyone's federal rights or India's rich mix of languages, saying Kerala is committed to celebrating India's linguistic diversity while protecting every citizen's identity.