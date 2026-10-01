Calcutta HC extends Mahua Moitra protection to Jan 29 2027
India
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra just got her interim protection from coercive action extended by the Calcutta High Court until January 29, 2027. This is about an ongoing alleged hate speech case against her.
The court's decision came after a report confirmed she showed up for police questioning on August 14, 2026, as ordered.
Moitra lawyers call charges politically motivated
The investigation started after a Bharatiya Janata Party worker filed a complaint, and it's still in progress.
Moitra's lawyers say the charges are baseless and politically motivated: they're trying to get the whole thing dropped.
The next big update is expected at a court hearing on January 13, 2027.