Calcutta HC grants Abhishek Banerjee interim protection in signature probe
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee just got interim protection from the Calcutta High Court in a signature forgery probe.
He's been told to show up at the CID office by 6pm Thursday and fully cooperate, but for now, the court says CID can't take any tough action against him for two weeks.
Lawyers withdraw from Banerjee's case
The whole issue centers on alleged forged signatures of TMC MLAs on a party resolution sent to the West Bengal Assembly Secretariat, which sparked a CID investigation.
Banerjee asked the court to shield him from coercive moves during this probe, and his next hearing is set for two weeks from now.
Meanwhile, senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee and advocate Sirsanya Banerjee have stepped back from representing him in this particular case.
No public statements yet from Kalyan Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee.