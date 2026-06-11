Calcutta HC grants Abhishek Banerjee interim protection in signature probe

Lawyers withdraw from Banerjee's case

The whole issue centers on alleged forged signatures of TMC MLAs on a party resolution sent to the West Bengal Assembly Secretariat, which sparked a CID investigation.

Banerjee asked the court to shield him from coercive moves during this probe, and his next hearing is set for two weeks from now.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee and advocate Sirsanya Banerjee have stepped back from representing him in this particular case.

No public statements yet from Kalyan Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee.