Calcutta HC limits in-person access for high-profile ED-TMC hearing
India
The Calcutta High Court will take up petitions about the ED's raids on IPAC chief Prateek Jain this January 14, but only lawyers and their teams can attend in person now.
The last hearing was packed and chaotic, so the court's keeping things tight to avoid a repeat.
You can still tune in—just virtually
If you're curious, don't worry: the session will be live-streamed for everyone else.
This move comes after the previous hearing got disrupted—ED accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and police of meddling, while TMC fired back saying confidential documents were taken.
With both sides now also approaching the Supreme Court, all eyes are on what happens next.