Calcutta HC warns Abhishek Banerjee, extends protection till Jan 29
The Calcutta High Court has warned TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee not to make statements that go against its orders, calling his comments "painful" and saying they could influence his followers in the wrong way.
This came up during a hearing about alleged intimidating remarks he made during the West Bengal Assembly poll campaign in April, where the court also decided to keep protecting him from coercive action by the police until January 29 next year.
Show cause notice for Abhishek Banerjee
Despite pushback from the West Bengal government, Banerjee's interim protection from arrest has been extended until January 29, 2027.
The government's lawyer argued that Banerjee keeps criticizing the judiciary both in public and online.
On top of that, a judge recently issued a show-cause notice against him for these statements, so this legal battle is definitely not over yet.