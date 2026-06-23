Calcutta High Court allows Abhishek Banerjee overseas weeklong eye procedure India Jun 23, 2026

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee just got the green light from the Calcutta High Court to travel overseas for a weeklong eye procedure.

He had been stuck with travel restrictions after an FIR accused him of making inflammatory election speeches, but his urgent medical needs convinced the court to temporarily lift those curbs.