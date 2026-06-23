Calcutta High Court allows Abhishek Banerjee overseas weeklong eye procedure
India
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee just got the green light from the Calcutta High Court to travel overseas for a weeklong eye procedure.
He had been stuck with travel restrictions after an FIR accused him of making inflammatory election speeches, but his urgent medical needs convinced the court to temporarily lift those curbs.
Abhishek Banerjee needs ongoing treatment
Banerjee's eye injury dates back to a road accident on the Durgapur Expressway years ago, and he has needed ongoing treatment both in India and abroad.
The court had previously told him he could not leave India without permission and had to notify investigators in advance.