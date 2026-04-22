Calcutta High Court allows preventive arrests before West Bengal polls
India
The Calcutta High Court just said that police can make preventive arrests before the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 23, 2026.
This ruling came after concerns about possible mass arrests of Trinamool Congress leaders.
The judges made it clear: any such action has to follow proper legal rules, no random labeling people as troublemakers.
Calcutta HC limits arrests to lawbreaking
Basically, authorities can step in if someone actually breaks the law, but they can't just round up political opponents without good reason.
The court also put a stop to earlier orders that labeled certain people as troublemakers, reminding everyone that fair play matters during elections.
The Election Commission pointed out it's trying to keep things peaceful, drawing from past experiences.