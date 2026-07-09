Calcutta High Court allows TMC limited access to frozen accounts
India
The Calcutta High Court just gave the Trinamool Congress (TMC) access to three of its frozen bank accounts, but only for essential expenses and under strict watch.
This comes after the accounts were locked last month over fund diversion allegations tied to a rebel MLA.
Now, every transaction will be monitored by a retired judge until September 30.
Withdrawals require Subrata Talukdar approval
Withdrawals are limited to daily operations and legal costs, and each one needs a sign-off from retired judge Subrata Talukdar, who's been brought in as a special officer.
He'll get paid ₹1.25 lakh per month from these funds for his oversight.
The next court hearing is set for September 21, while bigger money laundering probes are still ongoing in the background.