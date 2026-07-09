Calcutta High Court appoints special officer after TMC accounts frozen

Subrata Talukdar oversees TMC spending

Retired judge Subrata Talukdar is handling TMC's spending, with court-approved limits for basic operations and legal costs (plus his own monthly fee) until September 30.

He'll need to report all expenses, and banks must keep detailed records.

Meanwhile, police will update the court on their investigation at the next hearing on September 21, as TMC also waits for a big decision from the Election Commission about its leadership.