Calcutta High Court cancels Mahua Moitra arrest warrant, transfers case
India
The Calcutta High Court has called off the arrest warrant for Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in a hate speech case.
This move came from a bench of Justices Debangsu Basak and Aryak Dutt, who also shifted the case to a special court meant for lawmakers, aiming to speed things up under Supreme Court directions.
Quashes Krishnanagar orders, accepts MP jurisdiction
Moitra's arrest warrant followed her alleged failure to appear before the Krishnanagar court over accusations of hate speech and insulting women.
Her lawyer argued these claims were baseless and pointed out that, since it happened while she was an MP, only the special MP and MLA court should handle it.
The High Court agreed, scrapping all earlier orders from the Krishnanagar court and telling the new court to start fresh.