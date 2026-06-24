Calcutta High Court declines fast-track plea by Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee probed, Atin Ghosh FIR

Banerjee is currently facing investigations for alleged forgery and recruitment scams, though he hasn't been banned from traveling yet.

Meanwhile, former Kolkata mayor Atin Ghosh and his daughter are also in hot water after a first information report, or FIR, was filed against them for land grabbing and fraud, showing just how many West Bengal politicians are under legal scrutiny these days.