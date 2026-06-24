Calcutta High Court declines fast-track plea by Abhishek Banerjee
India
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee wanted a fast-track court hearing so he could travel abroad for eye treatment, but the Calcutta High Court decided his case would follow the usual process.
Banerjee pointed out that his eye issues stem from a 2016 car accident, but the court didn't give any special priority.
Abhishek Banerjee probed, Atin Ghosh FIR
Banerjee is currently facing investigations for alleged forgery and recruitment scams, though he hasn't been banned from traveling yet.
Meanwhile, former Kolkata mayor Atin Ghosh and his daughter are also in hot water after a first information report, or FIR, was filed against them for land grabbing and fraud, showing just how many West Bengal politicians are under legal scrutiny these days.