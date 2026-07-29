Calcutta High Court: Documents alone do not prove Indian citizenship
India
The Calcutta High Court just made it clear: having an Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, bank passbook, or even ancestral land records doesn't automatically prove you're an Indian citizen.
This came up during a case about a man held since June 18, 2026 for allegedly being a Bangladeshi national.
Calcutta HC dismisses detainee's release plea
The judges dismissed the plea to release him because neither side could actually prove his citizenship.
The court pointed out that "the burden of proof lies on the person who claims to be an Indian citizen," so just showing these documents isn't enough.
They want real evidence.