Calcutta High Court finds Kunal Ghosh guilty of criminal contempt
India
Big news from Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has found Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh and several others guilty of criminal contempt.
This all started with an April protest about delays in teacher recruitment, where demonstrators blocked roads, shouted at a judge, and even trampled on the judge's photo.
The court said their actions crossed the line and threatened the independence of the judiciary.
Calcutta High Court fines Ghosh ₹2,000
Ghosh tried to apologize, but the court wasn't convinced: it called his apology insincere and fined him ₹2,000 (or three days in jail if he doesn't pay).
Other protesters got fined ₹1,000 each.
The court emphasized that respect for the judiciary is essential, regardless of frustration.