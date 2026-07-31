Calcutta High Court launches 5 fast-track courts for NEET leaks
India
The Calcutta High Court has launched five fast-track courts in Kolkata and Port Blair to quickly handle NEET paper leak cases, one of India's biggest exam scams.
These courts are expected to finish trials within three months of charge sheets being filed, aiming to get justice moving faster for everyone affected.
Government treats leaks as organized crime
Set up under the new Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, these courts will hear cases investigated by both state and central agencies.
The government is treating paper leaks as organized crime now, hoping that speedy trials will help restore trust in competitive exams and keep things fair for students across the country.