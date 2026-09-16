Calcutta High Court quashes order to vacate Abhishek Banerjee's office
The Calcutta High Court has set aside the order to clear out two floors of a Kolkata building where TMC leader and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's office sits.
The West Bengal Fire Services Department wanted everyone out because the fire safety certificate had expired, but the court stepped in after TMC pushed back, asking the department to reconsider TMC's September 3 reply and directing a fresh inspection after notice.
Court orders reinspection, flags LPG risks
Now, the court has told officials to reinspect the place (with a heads-up to TMC first).
While state lawyers pointed out serious issues like unsafe LPG cylinder storage, the court directed a fresh inspection after notice and said TMC should be asked to take corrective action if shortcomings are found.
If further shortcomings in fire safety measures are found during the inspection, the authorities will inform TMC to take corrective action.
TMC supporters clashed over illegal billboard
This all follows some heated moments last month when TMC supporters clashed with officials over removing an illegal party billboard at the same spot: tensions even led to scuffles with police.
This building has seen its share of drama lately.