Calcutta High Court questions EC over West Bengal bike restrictions
The Calcutta High Court is questioning why the Election Commission (EC) decided to restrict motorbike movement just before the West Bengal assembly elections.
Justice Krishna Rao called the rule an "inconvenience" for ordinary people, and wondered why similar restrictions weren't used in other states.
He also pointed out that police and CCTV should be enough for security, and asked the EC to explain its reasons with data by Friday.
EC bars rallies and pillion riders
The EC's order stops bike rallies two days ahead of voting, and only lets bikes on roads from 6am to 6pm plus no pillion riders allowed.
There are exceptions for medical emergencies, family emergencies, school-related work, social events, app-based cab services, and food delivery, but if you need more flexibility, you'll have to get written permission from your local police station.
The court's review could shape how the EC order is viewed in the future.