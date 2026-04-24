Calcutta High Court questions EC over West Bengal bike restrictions India Apr 24, 2026

The Calcutta High Court is questioning why the Election Commission (EC) decided to restrict motorbike movement just before the West Bengal assembly elections.

Justice Krishna Rao called the rule an "inconvenience" for ordinary people, and wondered why similar restrictions weren't used in other states.

He also pointed out that police and CCTV should be enough for security, and asked the EC to explain its reasons with data by Friday.