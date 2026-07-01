Calcutta High Court rejects Abhishek Banerjee's plea in CID probe
The Calcutta High Court has turned down Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's plea to avoid giving his voice sample to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The CID is looking into claims that Banerjee made provocative remarks (known as the "DJ remark") during a campaign rally before the West Bengal elections.
The judge said Banerjee already has protection from arrest, so there is no need for more safeguards.
Justice Ghosh recuses in Banerjee case
Banerjee had tried to challenge a lower court order that told him to submit his voice sample by Tuesday evening, but the High Court was not convinced.
After dismissing his plea, Justice Trithankar Ghosh stepped away from hearing the case any further, so another bench will now take over.
The investigation continues into whether Banerjee's words at the rally crossed a line.