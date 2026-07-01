Calcutta High Court rejects Abhishek Banerjee's plea in CID probe India Jul 01, 2026

The Calcutta High Court has turned down Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's plea to avoid giving his voice sample to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID is looking into claims that Banerjee made provocative remarks (known as the "DJ remark") during a campaign rally before the West Bengal elections.

The judge said Banerjee already has protection from arrest, so there is no need for more safeguards.