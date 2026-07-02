Calcutta High Court seeks amounts in 3 frozen TMC accounts
The Calcutta High Court wants the private bank to reveal how much money is in three of the TMC's frozen bank accounts by July 7.
These accounts were locked after some rebel MLAs sought a probe into the source of the funds, which led to a police case last month.
The judge questioned why the freeze happened and set the next hearing for July 8.
Retired judges may monitor disputed accounts
The court might appoint retired judges as special officers to keep an eye on these accounts while things get sorted out.
Police say there are financial irregularities and will submit their findings, while TMC leaders argue that freezing their funds hurts party work and basic rights.
Meanwhile, rebels claim there is an internal fight over who controls these accounts and allege shady transactions meant to harm the party's reputation.