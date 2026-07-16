Calcutta High Court seeks report on Abhishek Banerjee complaints
India
The Calcutta High Court has told the West Bengal government to share details of recent complaints about incidents from years ago against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee.
Banerjee says these cases are just political moves after TMC's recent election defeat.
The court wants a full report from the state's legal team.
Abhishek Banerjee gives voice sample
Banerjee also went to Bidhannagar Court to give a voice sample in an election intimidation case, after missing two earlier summonses.
The complainant, Rajib Sarkar, welcomed this step but asked for extra security, saying he has received threats.
Investigators say the voice sample is key for moving their case forward.