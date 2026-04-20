California's San Joaquin Delta high school boat collision injures 6
India
A high school fishing tournament in California's San Joaquin Delta took a scary turn Sunday morning when two boats collided, injuring six people.
The crash happened just before 7am near Brentwood, not far from where the teams launched.
Four of those hurt had to be hospitalized.
Investigators probe Student Angler Federation collision
Authorities say a moving boat struck a stationary one during the Student Angler Federation's bass tournament, which drew about 50 high school teams.
One teen suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung, and an adult is still in the hospital.
Only one boat slowed down in the no-wake zone, raising questions about safety rules at these events.
Investigators are now looking into what went wrong.