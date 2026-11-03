Calling wife 'stupid, 'useless' not cruelty: SC
What's the story
The Supreme Court has quashed a dowry death and cruelty case against a man whose wife died by suicide. The court observed that calling his wife "stupid" and "useless," even if true, doesn't amount to cruelty or criminal intimidation. The decision was taken by a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Manmohan, who found no evidence linking the alleged harassment to the wife's death.
Court
'It cannot be given a criminal color'
"The allegation that the appellant used to call the deceased 'stupid' and 'useless,' even if accepted prima facie, cannot to any extent qualify as an offense of cruelty or criminal intimidation," the court observed.
"At best, it reflects on the temperament of the husband, but it cannot be given a criminal color so grave as to become the reason for the suicide of his wife."
Case background
Wife's family alleged dowry demands and harassment
The couple got married in January 2021 and shifted to Toronto, Canada, in February 2022. The wife died by suicide in June 2023.
Her suicide note allegedly mentioned struggles with studies and employment, as well as feelings of being "stupid" and "useless."
After her death, her father filed a complaint against the husband.
He alleged dowry demands of 15 tolas of gold before marriage, a gold ring and bracelet after marriage, and three tolas of gold later in 2022.
Legal proceedings
Canadian investigators found no evidence of foul play
An FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Dowry Prohibition Act.
However, Canadian investigators found no evidence of foul play and closed their investigation in January 2024.
The Bombay High Court quashed proceedings against the husband's family but refused to grant him similar relief. The high court found that the allegations of dowry demands and mental cruelty warranted further investigation.
The man then approached the Supreme Court.
Evidence review
Court examined wedding gift of gold
Today, the Supreme Court examined the wedding gift of 15 tolas of gold, noting that it had been given to both newlyweds.
The court noted that this could not be considered dowry if given out of love and affection without any demand.
It also found no evidence that the husband demanded ₹1 lakh from his wife's brother as dowry.
"Therefore, singling out any one transaction, out of context, cannot be determined to be inculpatory enough to warrant prosecution," it said.
Verdict details
Court found no link between husband's demands and wife's death
On the dowry death charge, the court emphasized that dowry-related cruelty or harassment must be established before the woman's death. It found no evidence linking the alleged demands to her suicide.
The bench also said that the suicide note mentioned stress over employment and studies but did not mention the husband or his family.
The court said, "Mere general allegations of harassment, without specifics against such persons, would not suffice to continue criminal proceedings."