Can India eliminate Maoist menace by March 31 deadline?

The source does not provide a cumulative death toll since the 1980s; it reports recent figures such as over 2,500 surrenders and other operational numbers between January 2024 and mid-March 2026

Maoist violence has been one of India's longest-running internal conflicts, causing thousands of deaths over several decades.

Success here could finally bring peace to affected regions and open up the "Red Corridor" for development.

Chhattisgarh's deputy chief minister points out there are now just four Maoist strongholds left in the state (down from 30).

Still, experts warn that tough terrain and persistent resistance could make hitting this deadline tricky, but if achieved, it would be a huge milestone for India's future.