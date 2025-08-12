Can Muslim couples get divorced verbally? What Gujarat HC said
Recently, the Gujarat High Court made a big call: Muslim couples can get divorced by simply agreeing verbally—no paperwork needed.
This came after a lower court in Rajkot had denied a couple's divorce just because they didn't have written proof.
The high court pointed out that Islamic law doesn't actually require anything in writing for this kind of mutual consent split, known as Mubaraat.
What this ruling means for Muslim divorces
This ruling means family courts must now recognize verbal divorces between Muslim partners, as long as both agree.
The judges basically said, if you both want out and say so clearly, you shouldn't be blocked by red tape.
For anyone following how marriage laws are changing in India, this is a pretty important update—especially for those who value tradition but also want things to be straightforward.