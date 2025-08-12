Uttarkashi flash floods: Locals blame illegal construction for disaster

Rescue ops on as DM insists all construction is monitored

Community group Himalayayi Nagrik Drishti Manch says they warned authorities about repeated rule-breaking—like building too close to the river and on unstable slopes—even though a 2020 plan clearly bans this.

The district magistrate insists all construction is monitored, but locals argue their concerns were ignored and are now calling for safer, more sustainable development.

Meanwhile, rescue teams are still working in tough conditions as heavy rain continues.