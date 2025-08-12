Next Article
Gurugram: 9 transgender persons arrested for attacking police
Early Monday morning in Gurugram, a group of women and transgender individuals allegedly assaulted police on MG Road near Sikanderpur while officers were dispersing people suspected of soliciting prostitution.
Four officers were injured and three vehicles damaged; nine transgender persons have been arrested so far.
Friends of detainees tried to break them out
The situation escalated later at Sector 10 civil hospital when friends of the detainees tried to break them out during a medical checkup, leading to more injuries and property damage.
Police have filed serious charges against those involved, and the hospital plans to lodge its own complaint as well.