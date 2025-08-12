Next Article
Ghaziabad cop dies while helping accident victims on expressway
A 32-year-old Ghaziabad police head constable, Anuj Chaudhary, tragically lost his life late at night while responding to an emergency on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
He was assisting after a Thar SUV crashed near the Amrala underpass when he was hit by a speeding truck while getting medical supplies from his police vehicle.
Despite quick efforts to save him, Chaudhary didn't make it.
Crash also injured SUV's passengers
The crash also injured the SUV's passengers.
Police have detained the truck driver and seized his vehicle, with an FIR set to be filed at Bhojpur police station.
What started as a routine rescue turned into a heartbreaking loss for the force and those he was trying to help.