Ghaziabad cop dies while helping accident victims on expressway India Aug 12, 2025

A 32-year-old Ghaziabad police head constable, Anuj Chaudhary, tragically lost his life late at night while responding to an emergency on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

He was assisting after a Thar SUV crashed near the Amrala underpass when he was hit by a speeding truck while getting medical supplies from his police vehicle.

Despite quick efforts to save him, Chaudhary didn't make it.