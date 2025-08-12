Next Article
Lawyers using scandalous language against judges in petitions: SC's concern
The Supreme Court just called out lawyers for making contemptuous, scandalous comments about judges in legal petitions—a trend that's been noted.
During a contempt case involving a Telangana High Court judge, Chief Justice BR Gavai reminded everyone that judges are "constitutional functionaries" and deserve respect and protection.
What did the court say?
After spotting scandalous language in a petition, the Supreme Court issued contempt notices and refused to accept an apology from one of the lawyers.
The court is now letting the lawyer submit an unconditional apology directly to the High Court judge involved.
If it's not accepted within a week, the Supreme Court will decide what steps to take next.