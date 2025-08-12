Delhi's stray dogs to be housed in shelters after SC order

Catching aggressive dogs 1st

Right now, only temporary sterilization centers exist—handling about 10,000 dogs a month—but with nearly one million strays in the city, that's not enough.

The immediate goal is to catch aggressive dogs first (aiming for 1,000 per zone), and MCD is teaming up with the Delhi government and NGOs to meet the tight deadline.

It's a huge logistical challenge that needs serious planning and resources.