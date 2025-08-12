Delhi's stray dogs to be housed in shelters after SC order
Big changes are coming for Delhi's stray dogs.
After a Supreme Court order on August 11, 2025, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) now has just eight weeks to capture and house all stray dogs, with those caught during the drive not to be released back on the streets.
To make this happen, MCD will turn unused buildings into shelters and launch a helpline for people to report dog-related issues.
Catching aggressive dogs 1st
Right now, only temporary sterilization centers exist—handling about 10,000 dogs a month—but with nearly one million strays in the city, that's not enough.
The immediate goal is to catch aggressive dogs first (aiming for 1,000 per zone), and MCD is teaming up with the Delhi government and NGOs to meet the tight deadline.
It's a huge logistical challenge that needs serious planning and resources.