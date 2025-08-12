Next Article
Kharif 2025: 90% area covered, but pulses, oilseeds lag behind
By August 8, India had sown over 90% of its usual Kharif crop area—up from last year—even though early August saw a dip in rainfall.
Still, not everything's on track: pulses, oilseeds, jute and mesta, and cotton are trailing behind compared to last year's numbers.
Which crops are doing well?
Rice is nearly at its normal coverage and maize has actually surpassed it this season. Coarse cereals and sugarcane are also doing well.
But pulses, oilseeds, and cotton haven't caught up yet.
Meanwhile, uneven rains have played a big role—some states like Rajasthan got way more rain than usual, while parts of the Northeast faced major shortfalls.