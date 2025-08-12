Next Article
Pahalgam terror attack: NIA collects DNA samples of 2 suspects
The NIA is stepping up its investigation into the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by collecting blood and hair samples from two suspects, Pravaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar.
This move is to check if they did more than just give shelter to the three attackers who killed 26 civilians.
Investigators have questioned over a thousand people
Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar were arrested on June 22, accused of helping the attackers hide out in a temporary shelter before the incident.
Their DNA is being matched with evidence like clothes and weapons found at the scene.
So far, investigators have questioned over a thousand people and are analyzing data from devices used by the terrorists to uncover any links to Lashkar-e-Taiba—a group officials say was behind the attack.