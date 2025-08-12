Pahalgam terror attack: NIA collects DNA samples of 2 suspects

Investigators have questioned over a thousand people

Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar and Bashir Ahmad Jothar were arrested on June 22, accused of helping the attackers hide out in a temporary shelter before the incident.

Their DNA is being matched with evidence like clothes and weapons found at the scene.

So far, investigators have questioned over a thousand people and are analyzing data from devices used by the terrorists to uncover any links to Lashkar-e-Taiba—a group officials say was behind the attack.