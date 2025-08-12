Maharashtra: 20 dead, several injured in van-gorge accident
A heartbreaking accident struck Pune district, Maharashtra, when a pick-up van carrying about 35-40 people—mostly women and children—lost control on a steep road and plunged into a 25-30 foot gorge on Monday.
The group was headed to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple from Papalwadi village when the van rolled backward and crashed.
Driver faces charges as investigations continue
Locals quickly called for help, and emergency teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Police have registered a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving.
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured; Chief Minister Fadnavis added ₹4 lakh support per bereaved family.
Early investigations point to overcrowding and driver error as likely causes of this tragic incident.