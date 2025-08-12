Maharashtra: 20 dead, several injured in van-gorge accident

Driver faces charges as investigations continue

Locals quickly called for help, and emergency teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police have registered a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving.

Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences and announced ₹2 lakh compensation for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for those injured; Chief Minister Fadnavis added ₹4 lakh support per bereaved family.

Early investigations point to overcrowding and driver error as likely causes of this tragic incident.