Can someone misuse your Aadhaar for banking? UIDAI answers

Tips to stay protected

UIDAI has built-in security tools you should actually use: you can lock and unlock your biometrics online so no one else can use them.

There's also a Virtual ID (VID) that lets you hide the real number when using services.

Make sure to keep your mobile number updated for alerts and check your authentication history on the UIDAI portal once in a while—just smart ways to spot anything fishy early and stay protected.

And remember: never share OTPs or passwords with anyone!