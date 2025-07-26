Can someone misuse your Aadhaar for banking? UIDAI answers
Worried about your Aadhaar number being linked to your bank?
Don't stress—just knowing someone's Aadhaar won't let them touch your money.
The UIDAI says you always need extra steps, like an OTP or biometric check, before any transaction can happen.
So, even if someone gets hold of your Aadhaar number, they can't just waltz into your account.
Tips to stay protected
UIDAI has built-in security tools you should actually use: you can lock and unlock your biometrics online so no one else can use them.
There's also a Virtual ID (VID) that lets you hide the real number when using services.
Make sure to keep your mobile number updated for alerts and check your authentication history on the UIDAI portal once in a while—just smart ways to spot anything fishy early and stay protected.
And remember: never share OTPs or passwords with anyone!