Latur shelter houses 30 HIV-positive kids; girl raped, aborted India Jul 26, 2025

A 16-year-old HIV-positive girl living at Sevalay shelter home in Latur, Maharashtra, says she was raped four times by an employee and then forced to have an abortion without her consent between July 13 and July 23.

She also claims the shelter staff destroyed her attempt to report what happened.

The story has sparked outrage and serious concerns about the safety of vulnerable kids in such shelters.