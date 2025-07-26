Latur shelter houses 30 HIV-positive kids; girl raped, aborted
A 16-year-old HIV-positive girl living at Sevalay shelter home in Latur, Maharashtra, says she was raped four times by an employee and then forced to have an abortion without her consent between July 13 and July 23.
She also claims the shelter staff destroyed her attempt to report what happened.
The story has sparked outrage and serious concerns about the safety of vulnerable kids in such shelters.
Sevalay houses around 30 HIV-positive children
After the girl's complaint, police booked several people—including Sevalay's founder, superintendent, accused employee, and the doctor who performed the abortion.
Four have already been arrested as investigations continue for sexual assault, forced abortion, and neglecting complaints.
Sevalay houses around 30 HIV-positive children and is run by unpaid staff—raising big questions about oversight and protection for residents.