Can't force government students to recite Hindu prayers: Chhattisgarh HC 

Court's decision

Petitioners can approach court if any child is forced

During the hearing, the state government told the court that the circular had not yet been implemented. Noting this submission, the court disposed of the petition but gave petitioners liberty to approach again if any child is forced to participate in religious recitations. "There is no issue if students of a particular faith recite Hindu prayers in government schools, but students of other religions shouldn't be coerced to follow it," said Aamir Khan, counsel for petitioners.