'Can't presume…': Why SC refused to stay CJP's upcoming protest
What's the story
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass orders against a protest march by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on September 5 in Delhi. The court, however, issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police on the application. It refused to list the matter before September 5, despite pleas from the applicant's lawyer, Dr. Rizan Ahmed for an early hearing. The matter has been posted for September 10, to be heard along with other matters relating to the student protests.
Protest reasons
CJP's protest over unfulfilled government promises
The CJP's protest is in response to the government's failure to fulfill its promise of dropping cases against students.
Retired police officer Rajendra Singh filed the application, requesting that large protests not be held in sensitive areas without permission.
He also highlighted that the BRICS Summit will be held in Delhi next week and expressed concern about a protest march being staged when the international media is around.
BRICS
Ahmed cites AI Summit protest
"On 12th and 13th , international dignitaries are coming to the capital. What happened at the AI Summit? People stripped and danced...my submission is - Postpone the march till 15th of this month," he submitted.
Ahmed was referring to the protest when members of the Youth Congress staged a dramatic "shirtless" protest at the India AI Impact Summit in Bharat Mandapam in February.
Jurisdiction clarification
Law and order is police responsibility: CJI Kant
However, the Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, stressed that law and order is a police responsibility.
The court asked the petitioner to address concerns with the Centre and Police directly.
The CJI said there was no reason to assume anything untoward would happen during the protest.
"We will at least, as of now, presume everybody will behave in a peaceful manner," he said.
Violence concerns
Petitioner expressed fears of possible violence
The petitioner had expressed fears of possible violence, citing past incidents.
Ahmed submitted that the group was behaving as if the BNSS were not applicable to them.
He warned that the country may have to pay a heavy price if necessary action is not taken.
"They are amending BNSS on their own free will. Nation will not remember this in a pleasant manner. The arrogance some people are exhibiting...you require permission of the concerned police station..."
CJI
They have tasted blood: Petitioner
However, the CJI repeated that it was for the government and the police to act.
"You please impress upon Union or NCT Delhi."
But Ahmed said that the CJP will not seek permission, as they have "tasted blood" after the recent Jantar Mantar protest.
"They have tasted blood. They won't seek permission....This is what they want in front of international media. If their counsel appears, atleast it will show respect to law of land," he said.