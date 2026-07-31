CJI's exclusion from CEC selection panel raises fairness concerns: SC

Hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the act, the SC questioned the CJI's exclusion, asking if there should be no show of fairness in the process.

The court pointed out that the CJI is part of other selection panels, like appointing the CBI director and Lokpal.

The bench inquired what could be the reason for keeping him out of the process of picking CEC and ECs, posts that are among the "most important for a democracy."