Can UP's anti-conversion law allow interfaith, live-in relationships? Court answers

Court backs constitutional rights

This ruling backs your right to choose who you love, no matter religion—thanks to constitutional rights like equality and personal freedom.

It also references same-sex relationships while emphasizing the rights of interfaith couples and pushes back against older judgments that tried to ban these unions.

Plus, the court told police to protect such couples and offer safe housing so the law can't be misused against them.

It's a big step for individual rights in UP.