Can UP's anti-conversion law allow interfaith, live-in relationships? Court answers
The Allahabad High Court just clarified that Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law doesn't actually stop interfaith couples or people in live-in relationships—unless someone's being forced to convert.
This came after couples asked for protection from family threats.
The judge made it clear: if both adults agree, their relationship is legal.
Court backs constitutional rights
This ruling backs your right to choose who you love, no matter religion—thanks to constitutional rights like equality and personal freedom.
It also references same-sex relationships while emphasizing the rights of interfaith couples and pushes back against older judgments that tried to ban these unions.
Plus, the court told police to protect such couples and offer safe housing so the law can't be misused against them.
It's a big step for individual rights in UP.