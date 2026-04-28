'Can you recite Kalma?': Maharashtra man asks security-guards, stabs them 

A 31-year-old man, Jaib Zubair Ansari, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two security guards in Mira Road near Mumbai . The incident took place around 4:00am on Sunday at an under-construction building where the guards were on duty. Ansari reportedly asked the guards their names and religion first before asking if they could recite the Kalma, a declaration of faith in Islam.

Attack details One guard critical, other managed to alert police When the guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, said they couldn't recite the Kalma, Ansari allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked them, India Today reported. Mishra suffered serious injuries, including intestinal damage, while Sen was lightly injured on his back. After the attack, Sen managed to hide in a security cabin when a man who lives near the building, Nayab Sheikh, saw Sen. Both guards were then rushed to Wockhardt Hospital for treatment, where their condition stabilized.

Arrest details Ansari viewed ISIS-related propaganda videos online The Maharashtra Police reached the scene soon after receiving information about the stabbing. Using CCTV footage, they identified Ansari and arrested him from his rented accommodation in Naya Nagar within 90 minutes of the incident. A case was registered at Naya Nagar Police Station on Sen's complaint. During investigations, it was found that Ansari had repeatedly viewed ISIS-related propaganda videos online.

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Investigation progress Case transferred to ATS Sources told India Today that Ansari studied in the US until 2019 before returning to India. He had been living alone since. It is also learned that his landlord has asked him to vacate his flat by May 5. Until three to four months ago, he worked as a teacher at a coaching center teaching chemistry and mathematics. The case has been transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for further investigation into possible ideological or extremist links behind the attack.

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