Canada may end 1985 'Kanishka' bombing investigation
What's the story
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is reportedly considering scaling back its investigation into the 1985 Air India Flight 182 "Kanishka" bombing. The attack, carried out by Khalistani extremists on June 23, 1985, remains one of Canada's deadliest terrorist incidents. A letter from Sanjay Lazar, a victim's relative and chairman of the Kanishka Foundation, has raised concerns over this development.
Letter details
Move to abandon investigations into case, Lazar writes
Lazar, who lost his parents and infant sister in the bombing, wrote to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressing shock over the possible decision to reduce the task force and make the case inactive.
He attended a meeting on September 12 where these developments were discussed.
"To my utter shock and horror, I learnt that there is a move afoot to abandon the investigations," he wrote in his letter.
Incident recap
Flight's bombing, impact on Canada
Air India Flight 182 was en route from Montreal to London when a bomb detonated over the Atlantic Ocean, killing all 329 people on board. Most of the victims were Canadians.
Another bomb exploded at Tokyo's Narita airport, killing two baggage handlers.
The incidents triggered a massive international investigation and exposed major flaws in Canada's security and intelligence systems.
Investigation plea
Families demand authorities ensure investigative avenues are exhausted
Lazar's letter has been sent to several high-profile officials, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Canadian national security minister.
The families are demanding that authorities ensure all reasonable investigative avenues have been exhausted before considering scaling down the investigation.
They argue that if evidence was lost or witnesses died over the years, these factors should be taken into account in continuing the search for justice.
Proposal details
Increase $1-million reward for information on perpetrators: Families
The families have also proposed increasing the $1-million reward announced in 1995 for information on the perpetrators.
They want a renewed public appeal for information and stronger efforts by Canadian authorities to identify those responsible.
Lazar's letter also recalls assurances given by former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper that authorities would continue working to identify those responsible and pursue the case to its logical conclusion.