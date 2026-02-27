What to expect from Canadian PM's 4-day visit to India 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will begin his four-day visit to India on February 27, 2026. The trip is part of a larger Indo-Pacific tour that includes Australia and Japan . The visit is significant as it is Carney's first official bilateral engagement with New Delhi since taking office and comes after years of strained relations between the two countries.

Economic focus Carney's itinerary in India Carney will start his visit in Mumbai, where he is expected to meet Indian and Canadian business leaders. These meetings are aimed at boosting trade and investment between the two countries. After Mumbai, Carney will head to New Delhi for delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 at Hyderabad House.

Diplomatic ties Leaders to review progress under India-Canada Strategic Partnership framework During their meeting, Carney and Modi will review the progress made under the India-Canada Strategic Partnership framework. This includes trade and investment, energy cooperation, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, and innovation. The meetings are aimed at building on the positive momentum created by previous interactions between the two leaders at the G7 and G20 summits in 2025.

Advertisement

Trade diversification Trade diversification and India's role Trade diversification has been a key focus of Carney's foreign policy since he took office in March 2025. The Canadian government has made it clear that reducing its dependence on the US market is a strategic priority, especially with ongoing trade disputes with Washington under President Donald Trump. India is seen as a key partner in this shift due to its large market and growing role in global supply chains.

Advertisement

Trade goals CEPA negotiations and energy security In November 2025, Carney and Modi agreed to launch negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). They set an ambitious target of CAN$70 billion ($51 billion) in two-way trade by 2030. Energy security is also expected to be a major topic during Carney's visit, with reports suggesting that Canada may agree to supply India with uranium, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas.

Technological collaboration Cooperation in AI, digital technologies, education Both countries are also looking to enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies. The India-Canada CEOs Forum will provide a platform for private sector stakeholders to explore opportunities in technology-driven sectors such as AI and logistics. Canada is also keen on expanding its educational ties with India, which has more than 319,000 students enrolled in Canadian universities.