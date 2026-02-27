What to expect from Canadian PM's 4-day visit to India
What's the story
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will begin his four-day visit to India on February 27, 2026. The trip is part of a larger Indo-Pacific tour that includes Australia and Japan. The visit is significant as it is Carney's first official bilateral engagement with New Delhi since taking office and comes after years of strained relations between the two countries.
Economic focus
Carney's itinerary in India
Carney will start his visit in Mumbai, where he is expected to meet Indian and Canadian business leaders. These meetings are aimed at boosting trade and investment between the two countries. After Mumbai, Carney will head to New Delhi for delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2 at Hyderabad House.
Diplomatic ties
Leaders to review progress under India-Canada Strategic Partnership framework
During their meeting, Carney and Modi will review the progress made under the India-Canada Strategic Partnership framework. This includes trade and investment, energy cooperation, critical minerals, agriculture, education, research, and innovation. The meetings are aimed at building on the positive momentum created by previous interactions between the two leaders at the G7 and G20 summits in 2025.
Trade diversification
Trade diversification and India's role
Trade diversification has been a key focus of Carney's foreign policy since he took office in March 2025. The Canadian government has made it clear that reducing its dependence on the US market is a strategic priority, especially with ongoing trade disputes with Washington under President Donald Trump. India is seen as a key partner in this shift due to its large market and growing role in global supply chains.
Trade goals
CEPA negotiations and energy security
In November 2025, Carney and Modi agreed to launch negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). They set an ambitious target of CAN$70 billion ($51 billion) in two-way trade by 2030. Energy security is also expected to be a major topic during Carney's visit, with reports suggesting that Canada may agree to supply India with uranium, liquefied natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas.
Technological collaboration
Cooperation in AI, digital technologies, education
Both countries are also looking to enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital technologies. The India-Canada CEOs Forum will provide a platform for private sector stakeholders to explore opportunities in technology-driven sectors such as AI and logistics. Canada is also keen on expanding its educational ties with India, which has more than 319,000 students enrolled in Canadian universities.
Diplomatic tensions
Visit comes after relations soured over Nijjar killing in Canada
The visit comes after relations between India and Canada soured over the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver in June 2023. The dispute led to a downgrade in diplomatic engagement and disruptions to consular and trade services. However, since mid-2025, both countries have sought to stabilize ties with Modi's participation at the G7 summit in Canada being seen as a symbolic step toward resetting relations.