Canadian PM Mark Carney on a 4-day trip to India (Feb. 27-March 2, 2026)
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney just touched down in Mumbai for a trip from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2026, hoping to reset relations with India after years of diplomatic tension.
His visit runs through March 2, 2026 and is all about building stronger business connections and exploring new economic opportunities between the two countries.
Carney's agenda in India
Carney's schedule is packed: he'll meet Indian and Canadian CEOs, financial experts, innovators, and educators to spark fresh business collaborations.
On March 2, 2026 in New Delhi, he'll sit down with PM Modi to talk trade, tech, energy, education—you name it.
With India's economy booming (as Carney said on social media: "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy"), this visit could unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses and create partnerships between businesses in both countries.