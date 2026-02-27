Canadian PM Mark Carney on a 4-day trip to India (Feb. 27-March 2, 2026)

Carney's agenda in India

Carney's schedule is packed: he'll meet Indian and Canadian CEOs, financial experts, innovators, and educators to spark fresh business collaborations.

On March 2, 2026 in New Delhi, he'll sit down with PM Modi to talk trade, tech, energy, education—you name it.

With India's economy booming (as Carney said on social media: "India is the world's fastest-growing major economy"), this visit could unlock new opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses and create partnerships between businesses in both countries.