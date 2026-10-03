Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen exposes Bengaluru's Indiranagar sidewalks, prompts repairs
India
Canadian vlogger Caleb Friesen put Bengaluru's broken Indiranagar sidewalks in the spotlight with a viral video showing damaged pavements, piles of rubble, and a large hole filled with rubbish.
The clip called out the gap between the city's tech reputation and its everyday infrastructure, pushing local authorities to quickly start repairs.
Vlogger Caleb Friesen thanks Vijay Haridas
Friesen thanked area inspector Vijay Haridas for jumping on the repairs, but noted there's still more to do.
His video got people talking online about how tough it is for pedestrians, not just in Bengaluru, but across India.
This isn't his first impact: a similar post last year also led to sidewalk fixes nearby, showing how civic action (and a little social media) can actually make cities better.